The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has launched the Heal Komfo Anokye fund to finance the upgrading of KATH

Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, and other Kumawood movie personalities attended the event to support the king

YEN.com.gh has sighted stunning pictures showing the entertainers at the fundraising event in Kumasi

Kumawood stars cut stunning looks at the launch of Asantehene's Heal Komfo Anokye fund to raise $10 million to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

KATH receives referrals from 12 of Ghana's 16 regions, however, it cannot provide a comfortable therapeutic environment.

McBrown, Bill Asamoah, Agya Koo, and other Kumawood stars attend Asantehene's Heal Komfo Anokye fund launch. Photo credit: @Ashanti_Kingdom.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has embarked on a mission to give Ghana's second-largest teaching hospital a befitting form. The veteran actor Agya Koo, the actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah, and many other Kumawood stars graced the occasion.

During the fund launch, the Asantehene vehemently lamented about the poor condition of KATH.

"The leaking roofs, exposure of electrical cables, cracked walls is shameful. Let us put politics aside and work together to resolve this embarrassing situation. We can raise the $10 million as a collectively and give KATH a facelift," he said, 3new reports.

YEN.com.gh has spotted photos of the stars at the launch of the Heal Komfo Anokye fund.

See the picture below:

Peeps react to visuals

@Ashanti_Kingdom indicated:

One thing about KUMAWOOD is that, their loyalty towards Kumasi and Asanteman development is unmatched. Thank you KUMAWOOD. Piawwwwwwwww!

@the_yawming mentioned:

When it came to making things right in their region, you see how they've mobilised themselves regardless of party politics; that's how this entire nation must be. Kudos to Asantes. The rest of Ghanaians are yet to be wise in unity against politicians.

@KwameAntwi_B said:

This makes me so happy. KATH deserves the best. This help from the KING is long overdue.

@MacloveAddo commented:

It's colorful, Y3y3 Asanteman, y3wo dom.

