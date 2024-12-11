Bobbi Althoff has quickly become one of the most popular podcast hosts. With her unconventional interviewing style and dry humour, she has redefined what it means to be a podcasting star in the digital era. Explore Bobbi Althoff's net worth, career milestones, earnings, and the personal details that fans are curious about.

Bobbi Althoff is inside a car (L) and showcasing her sweatshirt merchandise (R). Photo: @bobbi on Instagram (modified by author)

From her early days as a TikTok content creator to hosting one of the most talked-about podcasts, The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff's journey exemplifies her ambition and creativity. The podcaster is swiftly ascending the success ladder, and fans are curious: What is Bobbi Althoff's net worth as of 2024?

Bobbi Althoff's profile summary

Full name Bobbi Althoff Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Cory Althoff Children 2 Occupation Podcast host, content creator Net worth $4 million

What is Bobbi Althoff's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, Bobbi Althoff's estimated net worth is $4 million as of 2024. She has amassed wealth through podcast revenue, social media monetisation, YouTube, and merchandise sales.

How much money is Bobbi Althoff making?

According to Forbes magazine, Althoff signed a year-long contract with Studio71, a Beverly Hills-based content shop that helps digital creators sell adverts and monetise their work. In the fiscal year ending August 2024, she earned around $2.9 million from this deal and brand collaborations.

Career

In 2021, Bobbi Althoff started sharing content about her pregnancy on her TikTok account. Her first video, in which she danced with a banana, accumulated nearly two million views.

In 2023, she started a second TikTok account dedicated to comedic content. That same year, in April, she started The Really Good Podcast.

After her first episode with actor Rick Glassman and her second episode with the popular comedian Funny Marco, Bobbi took a shot and messaged Drake asking if he would consider being hosted on the podcast.

Surprisingly, Drake agreed. In July 2023, Althoff interviewed Drake on her podcast. Drake rarely gives interviews, so his millions of fans tuned in for the exclusive podcast session.

Top 5 fast facts about Bobbi Althoff. Photo: @bobbi on Instagram (modified by author)

Her deadpan demeanour drew Drake's friend, American rapper Lil Yachty, to the show, followed by Tyga and, eventually, Bobby Lee, Mark Cuban, Shaquille O'Neal, Sukihana, and Offset.

Bobbi rapidly became known for her unconventional interview style, incorporating dry humour and awkwardness to make each episode as uncomfortable as possible for both parties.

Her episode with Drake received over 10 million views on YouTube, but their relationship seemed to have gone south as she deleted every piece of content related to him and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Her quick ascent to stardom after interviewing Drake on her podcast prompted accusations that she was an industry plant.

On 10 October 2024, Althoff held a live comedy show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Sukihana co-hosted the event, which featured a surprise musical performer.

How much does Bobbi Althoff make per TikTok video?

The content creator said that after signing with a management company, she earned between $5,000 and $10,000 per video for branded content. She also revealed that she made between $250,000 and $300,000 from brand deals on TikTok in 2023 and via the Creator Fund.

As of this writing, the social media personality has over 1 million YouTube subscribers, over 3.9 million Instagram followers, and over 8 million TikTok followers.

FAQs

Why is Bobbi Althoff so famous? She is well-known for her deadpan humour and purposefully making her interviews uncomfortable. Her breakthrough came with her July 2023 interview with rapper Drake on The Really Good Podcast. How old is Bobbi? The American is 27 years old as of 2024. She was born on 31 July 1997 in California, United States. What is the name of Bobbi Althoff's podcast? She is the host of The Really Good Podcast. Why is Bobbi Althoff so popular? She is famous for her unconventional interviewing style, involving dry wit and intentionally making her interviewers uncomfortable. What caused the conflict between Jemele Hill and Bobbi? Jemele Hill posted on X about her dislike for Althoff, claiming that her interview style is erasing Hip-Hop journalism because she seems touchy about race. How many children does Bobbi Althoff have? She is a mom of two daughters, Isla and Luca. Where is Bobbi Althoff now? She still carries on with her podcasting and content creation career. Who is Bobbi Althoff married to? The podcaster is divorced now. She was previously married to Cory Althof between 2020 and 2024. Who has custody of Bobbi Althoff's kids? Bobbi and Cory Althoff have two daughters, Isla and Luca. They agreed on joint legal custody of their two daughters in the divorce agreement.

Bobbi Althoff's net worth reflects her innovative approach to content creation and ability to connect with audiences in a unique way. Her journey from TikTok humorist to podcasting sensation exemplifies the power of strategy, authenticity, and embracing one's awkwardness.

