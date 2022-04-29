The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been ranked the best for Quality of Education in Africa

The Kumasi-based public university is also ranked 14th in the world for the same index on Quality of Education

The ranking is contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, a global education ranking institution

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been ranked the best for Quality of Education in Africa by the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.

The ranking was published on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Entrance of the KNUST campus in Kumasi. Source: Facebook/@KNUSTksi

Source: Facebook

The ranking applies key indicators to give a comprehensive and balanced comparison across research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to information on the ranking agency’s website, the ‘Quality Education’ index measures a universities’ “contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their pedagogy research and their commitment to inclusive education.”

The list includes 1,180 universities from 106 countries and regions.

This means KNUST beats its closest local rival, the University of Ghana in 'Quality Education'.

Reacting to the ranking, the KNUST has said the accolade is a significant achievement.

“Management is extremely thankful to the hardworking staff, students, constructive partners and stakeholders for this great achievement,” the university said in a press release.

Denmark-based university, Aalborg University, tops the chart globally for the ‘Quality of Education’ index of the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.

Thousands Of KNUST Students Deferred For Not Paying Fees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported last week that thousands of students of KNUST have been deferred after allegedly using their fees for sports betting and other activities.

In an earlier notice, the university had warned that students who fail to pay at least 70% of their school fees by April 7, 2022, would have their programmes deferred automatically.

Although the automatic deferment did not start on the given date, students say they have received messages on April 19, 2022, that their programmes have been deferred for failing to meet the minimum requirements of the university’s fee policy.

Source: YEN.com.gh