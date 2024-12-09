Global site navigation

Ghana

Video Of John Mahama And His Family Watching The EC Announce The Final Election Results Melts Hearts

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • A video of President-elect John Drammani Mahama, his wife Lordina Mahama and their kids seated in the living room and watching the Electoral Commission chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa announcing the final results of the 2024 general election has gone viral
  • The video was captured at their residence on December 9, 2024, about two days after the country cast their votes on Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Mr Mahama's family was, while others congratulated him

A video of president-elect John Dramani Mahama watching the Electoral Commission chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa announcing the final results of the 2024 general election has melted many hearts.

Video Of John Dramani Mahama and his family watching the EC declare the final 2024 election results surfaces. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama
Video of Mahama and his family

Reactions to the video of Mahama and his family

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for the Mahama family and described them as blessed and beautiful.

Others also congratulated Mr Mahama as he became the new president-elect, while others shared their views on the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users:

mzz_purple7

"the most blessed family 🔥🔥🔥."

christiana_brownback

"JM I tap into this your big testimony oo🙌🙌🔥🔥."

georgedarke

"Incoming president-elect JM. Your relentless hard work is well appreciated, GHHYPER!!!! Incoming Blogger for the office of the President-elect JM."

stephen333nyanzu

"Thank God His Excellency JM is laughing last 🙏🏾."

abenaboampongmaa

"This is beautiful❤️💚🤍🖤🎉🎉🎉🎉3y3 Zu🎉🎉🎉🎉."

mohammedabasszeinab

"Awnnnnn we are proud of Ghanaians."

rahana_lartey

"Patience and perseverance can lead to a greater outcome than immediate relief. Trust in Allah's plan."

official_elisheba

"F3f33f3 ❤️."

