A police service assistant superintendent and lawyer with the Legal Department was arrested and detained after an outburst in court

ASP Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga's outburst was directed at the Supreme Court Justices, including Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Ayamga disagreed with the dismissal of his application and the GH¢10,000 cost against the person he was representing

ASP Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga, a police officer, also serving as a lawyer, has been arrested upon the orders of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo over contempt charges in court on November 14, 2023.

Ayamga shouted at the Chief Justice and other justices on the bench because of a ruling against him.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Source: Facebook/@Ghana News Agency

Source: Facebook

The Law Platform reported that Ayamga was angered by the dismissal of his application before the Court and a GH¢10,000 cost against his side, leading to his outburst being deemed contemptuous.

The Chief Justice also noted that Ayamga had gained a reputation for similar behaviour, citing a report from the Takoradi High Court.

But after some lawyers begged on behalf of Ayamga, the Chief Justice decided to discharge the police officer.

One Addo Attuah, the most senior lawyer in the Supreme Court chamber and one Dr Bassit Bamba rose to their feet one after the other to plead with the Court to pardon the contemnor, who said he was 12 years at the bar.

Source: YEN.com.gh