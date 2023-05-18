IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General have been sued by 82 police officers

The 82 officers say there is a deliberate ploy to deny them their promotions despite being eligible many months ago

The officers have filed a suit at the high court demanding that they be given the promotions due them

Some 82 police officers have sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service for failing to promote them despite being eligible.

Joined to the suit filed at the high court is the Attorney General's Department.

The 82 plaintiffs, led by Inspector Kofi Osal, say the IGP and the two other defendants have treated them unfairly and capriciously.

Plaintiffs claim they are eligible for promotion

In their statement of claim, the aggrieved police officers explained that they were eligible for promotions after completing their studies through the study leave with pay policy.

However, many months after completing the programme the police officers say they have not been promoted.

“Each and every plaintiff having qualified were selected and made to enter into the requisite Bond to serve the Police Service upon completion of their various courses for at least Five (5) years upon condition that the Bond would be entreated when breached," the police officers said.

