Some supporters of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, were left disappointed after being ignored by the minister.

In a viral video, the supporters could be seen cheering on the minister after his press briefing at the Ministry of Information on November 9, 2023.

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Getty Images

They chanted, "Our incoming vice president", as the minister left the building to his car.

But NAPO did not appear to acknowledge the support he got and sped off in his car, to the disappointment of the supporters.

Our incoming vice president," some of the supporters could be heard exclaiming in the video.

"Eii NAPO, he has dodged us," one man exclaimed in the video.

Aside from NAPO, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who serves as the Majority Leader; Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, have emerged as possible running mates.

Bawumia gets a massive welcome from presidential staffers at Jubilee House

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Bawumia returned to office on Monday, November 6, 2024, after emerging victorious in the NPP flagbearer race to a rousing welcome.

Presidential staffers donning white attire gathered at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to welcome his convoy amid applause and cheers.

Bawumia secured a resounding victory in the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

Source: YEN.com.gh