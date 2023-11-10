The story of Senior Lands Administrative Officer Rhodaline Amoah Darko, missing for over two years, has come to the fore again

Rhodaline's family have announced a GH¢100,000 reward for information leading to her location and has urged public support in their quest for answers

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey her husband and a member of the Petroleum Department at KNUST, is a key suspect in his wife's disappearance

A huge financial reward is being offered for credible leads that can help authorities and the family of a woman who has gone missing for a little over two years.

Rhodaline Amoah Darko, a Senior Lands Administrative Officer and a mother of two have been missing in 2021, casting a shadow of uncertainty and distress over her family.

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, her husband and a member of the Petroleum Department at KNUST, is currently facing trial at the Kumasi High Court on charges related to the alleged kidnapping of his wife.

File photo of wads of 200 Ghana cedis notes and an old photo of Rhodaline Darko. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@Emmanuel Okyere

Source: UGC

As the legal proceedings unfold, the family is grappling with the anguish of Rhodamine Darko's disappearance, and they've recently announced a GH¢100,000 reward for any information leading to her whereabouts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 32-year-old woman, described as a breadwinner for her family, vanished without a trace, leaving her loved ones in agony.

According to a Joy News report, Cecelia Obenewa Appiah, Rhodaline's mother and a retired headmistress of Krobo Girls Senior High School, bears the emotional weight of her daughter's absence.

In a tearful plea, she expressed the deep pain of waiting for over two years, hoping that one day Rhodaline would return:

"The angels of God, I am praying that they bring her from wherever Rhoda has been kept to me so that it would be a Christmas bonus for me."

The legal complexities surrounding Rhodaline's case add to the family's distress. Dr Wilberforce Aggrey faced accusations linking him to an authored kidnapping note during preliminary investigations, and police investigators claimed he used his wife's phone to distribute text messages from a location near his KNUST campus home.

Despite being discharged by the court in February 2022, he was subsequently re-arrested to face new charges at the Kumasi High Court, where he was granted bail.

Two other individuals, Justice Appiah and Yaw Amoateng, are also standing trial for allegedly selling and buying a phone belonging to Rhodaline Darko.

The family is now reaching out to the public for support. They are seeking any information that might lead to Rhodaline's discovery.

In their determination to find Rhodaline, the family is offering a substantial reward of GH¢100,000 for anyone who provides information leading to her location.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the family through the provided numbers, 053 56 312 78 or 053 55 835 13 for credible leads that can bring back Rhodaline.

As the case continues to unfold, the Kumasi High Court is scheduled to hear it on November 13, 2023, after several adjournments.

76-year-old woman who went missing found

In an unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that a 76-year-old Ghanaian woman called Ante Aggie was found days after she went missing.

Ante Aggie was found by a friend of her grandson who spotted the woman at Kaneshie.

The family said they were grateful to everyone who helped by sharing the news and being on the lookout for the woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh