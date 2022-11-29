The full audio of the invectives used against the nurse at the Manhyia Hospital by the father of a doctor has emerged

In the audio, the man, Alex Opoku-Mensah is heard telling the nurse that her daughter, the doctor, was not answerable to her

The nurse was verbally abused by the NSS director for correcting a dangerous prescription the doctor had recommended for a child patient

The full audio of the heated exchanges between the Ashanti Region director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital has emerged.

The audio is suspected to have been recorded by one of the nurses at the health facility NSS director, Alex Poku Mensah, the father of a doctor at the facility confronted the nurse.

The nurse is alleged to have rang doctor, who had been off duty, to return to the hospital to correct the prescription she had earlier given for a child patent.

Nurses who have commented on the issue said the doctor prescribed IV Diazepam 120mg tds x 24 hours for 2 year-old child, but the nurse realised it would be fatal if the child took the prescription.

But the father of the doctor, who was not happy with how the language the nurse used in addressing his daughter, stormed the hospital with her (the doctor).

In the audio, the NSS director can be heard using strong words in Twi against the nurse for replying her.

At one point he told the nurse that her doctor, the nurse was not answerable to a common nurse like herself.

Ashanti Regional NSS Boss Apologises For Insulting A Nurse At Manhyia District Hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Alex Opoku-Mensah has rendered an unqualified apology to nurses in the country following the heated exchanges.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) threatened to lay down their tools if the Ashanti Region NSS boss is not sacked.

"I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public and the Nursing FRATERNITY and Manhyia Hospital. I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

