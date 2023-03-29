A 78-year-old woman is calling on Ghana's Inspector General of Police (IGP) to help her get back the land she claimed to have bought in 2002

According to the woman, her property has been resold to land guards, and all efforts to get it back have proven futile

The old woman's daughter claims that the police were involved in selling the property and has promised to take all necessary steps to reclaim the land for her mother

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dede Nagaa Tagoe, a 78-year-old Ghanaian lady, is pleading with the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to provide her with the support she needs to prevent losing her piece of property.

Lady begs the IGP to help reclaim her land from land guards. Photo credit: GhanaWeb, Michael Tagoe and MyJoyOnline.com

Source: UGC

The woman, a resident of Tuba, a Kokrobite neighbourhood in the Ngleshie Amanfrom Municipality, said she legally obtained her land in 2002. Still, it has now been handed over to land guards.

She said that some people continued to develop structures on the land despite court orders ordering them to stop.

She stated in an interview with Starfm:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

IGP, since the president appointed you, you have done a lot for Ghana and I have been hearing it on the tv and radio, I know you would do it for me. Poor elderly lady, look at me, Dampare. At Kokrobite, my name is Dede Nagaa Tagoe. Turn to me, please, and save me.

Malinda Amakye, her daughter, claimed that the police were involved in selling the property. She promised to take all necessary steps to reclaim the land for the mother. She said:

Adiza was permitted to enter the land by DCOP Gariba of the Central Police, even though it is not her own. The lady claims that COP Gariba permitted her to enter the land, construct, and depart from the elderly mother. Do you desire our demise?

Parts of East Legon declared a security zone over a bitter land dispute

In an earlier story, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey stated that some contentious areas inside Accra's East Legon neighbourhood had been designated security zones. This has become necessary because of intelligence picked up by the REGSEC that people affiliated with two feuding real estate companies, Top Kings and Empire Builders, may soon clash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh