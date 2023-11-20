Martin Akowuah has expressed surprise over the reported dismissal of his petition against the National Identification Authority (NIA) by the National Labour Commission

Akowuah states that the NIA has not yet responded to his petition, and no hearing date has been set, making the alleged dismissal by the NLC untenable

Akowuah's legal team has contacted the NLC, expressing shock at the report by The New Crusading Guide newspaper

Martin Akowuah, the 39-year-old man who has dragged the NIA to the National Labour Commission over his unfair dismissal, has accused Kwaku Baako's New Crusading Guide newspaper, of publishing fake news about him and the ongoing issue.

In a surprising turn of events, a front-page headline in the November 20, 2023 edition of the New Crusading Guide claimed that the National Labour Commission (NLC) had reportedly decided on the matter between Martin Akowuah and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

According to the publication, Akowuah's petition has been dismissed by the Commission.

Martin Akowuah (L) and veteran journalist, Kwaku Baako Jnr. Source: Facebook/@martin.akowuah

Source: Facebook

However, Akowuah, the petitioner, has expressed shock at the reported dismissal, stating that the NIA, to the best of his knowledge, has not yet responded to the NLC regarding the petition he lodged with them on August 21, 2023.

The aggrieved former staff of NIA said he found it peculiar that the newspaper would publish the false news when the NLC has not set a hearing date between him and the NIA.

Already, Akowuah's legal team has promptly reached out to the NLC, and they have revealed their astonishment at the publication.

Akowuah's solicitors are now addressing this new development, intending to reach out to the media house, particularly as Akowuah claims his image has been used without his consent in what he refers to as "fake publications".

Speaking on the matter to YEN.com.gh, Akowuah stated:

"The tenets of natural justice will be pursued to its logical conclusions."

He expressed concerns that if this is an attempt by certain individuals to preempt the matter, their intentions will not see the light of day.

The 39-year-old man dragged the NIA to the National Labour Commission claiming unfair dismissal.

Martin Akowuah claims he was sacked via a notice that was sent to his WhatsApp for attending to Ghana Card seekers earlier than the official 8 a.m. time.

According to him, he and his team started work earlier because they were hoping to deal with the problem of long queues that constantly form at their station.

