The rumour mill in Ghana is active with speculations that the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to resign in the coming days.

The minority leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has alleged that he's received credible information from sources within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the imminent resignation of the minister in the next few days.

“The Minister of Finance is rumoured to resign after presenting this budget; well, so be it… their own people, the NPP, NPP MPs, and everywhere are saying so. They are saying it to all of us. I am sure you have heard it...Go and find out because I am hearing he is going to go,” he told TV3.

The opposition NDC legislator made the claim in a post-budget reading interview on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Without giving any further details, Dr Ato Forson said if Ken Ofori-Atta goes ahead to leave office, he will be remembered for his failures and incompetence in managing the economy over the last seven years.

He added emphatically:

“Let me tell you, he will be remembered as the one who borrowed to benefit his businesses and his cronies. This minister of finance will certainly be remembered as the one who destroyed Ghanaian business and the economy. He is the same minister who has brought our financial sector to its knees."

More than 80 NPP lawmakers have already demanded the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from office in 2022.

The demand by the MPs was, however, rejected by President Nana Akufo-Addo, appealing that the conversation be shelved until the completion of Ghana’s negotiation with the IMF for a bailout.

However, the president has since reposed confidence in the finance minister on various public speaking platforms.

NDC MPs bid Ofori-Atta goodbye after presenting Akufo-Addo's final budget

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement, presented on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, as insensitive to Ghanaians.

The minority leader, Dr Forson, said the budget was a sign the NPP was leaving power.

Dr Forson also questioned the absence of Vice President Bawumia and Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, from Parliament during the budget presentation.

