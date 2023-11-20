Mahama Ayariga, Bawku Central MP, has taken legal action against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, challenging the establishment of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund

Opposition MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has initiated legal action against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The NDC MP is challenging the establishment of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF).

Ayariga, who grabbed headlines in February when he claimed the military had shot and killed civilians in his constituency, contends that the Finance Minister's handling of the fund, without proper parliamentary scrutiny, violates the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Ken Ofori-Atta set up the controversial fund to mitigate the impact of the government's debt operation in the financial sector by providing solvency and liquidity support for the financial sector. In October, the ministry announced that it would invest $500 million as seed capital into the fund.

In a writ presented to the Supreme Court on November 15, Ayariga is seeking various reliefs, including a declaration that the GFSF is illegal and unconstitutional.

The private legal practitioner is also urging the court to mandate the finance minister to present the GFSF to Parliament for a thorough examination.

Taking further steps, Mahama Ayariga has submitted a petition to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging them not to support the Ghana Financial Stability Fund.

He argues that the GFSF is unconstitutional and illegal, making it ineligible for endorsement by the Bretton Wood Institutions, as it has not undergone parliamentary scrutiny or received subsequent approval.

