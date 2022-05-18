Political scientist, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the arrest and detention of social change activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, over an alleged traffic offence was selective justice

According to him although the court quickly acted on the alleged crime, a case involving the lynching of a military officer over five years ago was still pending

His rant on Facebook has attracted scores of comments in agreement with his views about the insecurity and ineffective justice in Ghana

A post by political science professor, Ransford Gyampo, about what he calls prevalent selective justice in Ghana following the arrest of FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor has stirred massive reactions.

The senior political science lecturer ranted on Facebook on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, that the law is swift when it concerns the likes of Mr Barker-Vormawor, a Cambridge law scholar and fierce critic of government, but slow in securing justice for the lynched military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama.

“The wheels of justice turn instantly when Oliver Barker Vormawor drives recklessly. But when people, captured on video to be using stones to hit the head of a soldier and killing him like beela (rat) are taken to court, the same wheels of justice take more than 5 years to keep turning,” he posted.

His comment follows the arrest and detention of the FixTheCountry Convener for allegedly driving recklessly on his way to court. He was quickly taken to court and detained for eight hours before being granted bail.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, who had been posting his entire ordeal at the hands of the police on Facebook triggered reactions from the public, many of which criticised the government. Many commentators felt the social change activist was being deliberately frustrated by police for constantly criticising the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, tweeted the following:

"Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes..."

Touching on a recent government alert about a possible external terrorist attack on Ghana, Prof Gyampo also said Ghanaians were already living in fear because of internal terrorising situations.

“We must begin to first confront and frontally deal with our own internally generated terrorizing principles, rules, cliches and practices in our justice delivery systems, to give us the needed oneness with which we can fight and repel external terrorist attacks,” he noted.

His post drew scores of comments, with many agreeing with his point of view about the alleged selective justice system.

@Nana Kobina Addo posted:

“The first sentence in stanza 1 makes me laugh. It seems now National Security panics when Oliver speaks.”

@Justice Inusah Yusif praised the University of Ghana professor for his insights:

“Thank you prof. Your knowledge is imaginable. Everything in this country seems not to be working and yet people are mute. I always say posterity will surely be the best judge.”

@Justice Badam Parmaak said Ghana’s current situation is the start of a bigger problem:

“Signs of a failing state,” he commented.

@ Raul Fatombi also made the following observation:

“If A country of this nature with its numerous intellects is still being misled like this, I can only agree that indeed the devil dwells among Men.”

