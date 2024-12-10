Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the NPP and the Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, left many in disbelief when he attended the NDC celebrations at President-elect Mahama's office

Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, attended the celebrations at President-elect John Dramani Mahama's office.

Video of Hopeson Adorye celebrating ith the NDC trends. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama and @empress_gifty

NDC supporters show Hopeson Adorye love

On December 9, 2024, NDC bigwigs, supporters and the media gathered at President-elect Mahama's office in Cantonments, Accra.

The gathering was to Jean Mensa declare the official results of the 2024 presidential elections after citizens nationwide went out to vote on December 7, 2024.

In one of the videos from Mahama's office that surfaced online, former NPP member Mr Adorye was given a rousing welcome as he showed up at Mahama's office to celebrate with the NDC and also watch the president-elect give his first speech.

He was seen exchanging pleasantries with President-elect Mahama, his wife, Lordina Mahama, his children, the vice-president-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and other dignitaries.

Reactions as Hopeson Adorye parties with NDC

Many people were in disbelief when they saw a video of Hopeson Adorye at Mahama's office celebrating with the NDC after their massive win in the 2024 general elections.

its_allzwelll

"This guy and his wife deserve each other.....😂😂😂."

_bocceli

"One thing I love about my great party NDC. We never discriminate at all."

kukua_dasiy

"Still koraa NDC ennfa no he was once with them if he has patience by now he is enjoying. He always want the winning side."

sebewuhelen

"Please H.E JDM a beg don't dream this man closer to you. You can't trust him please NDC let's be vigilant"

michel_kay_

"Hopeson really did a great job to see to it Npp loose flat 👏."

charitymensah_official

"If you can’t beat them join them was a person 😂😂😂 eiii boi 🇦🇪🇦🇪,"

Nacee reacts as Kwen Kwen trends

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Nacee was overjoyed after learning that the NDC campaign song, Kwen Kwen, which he released some three weeks ago, was topping the charts.

The song has topped international streaming platforms Apple Music and Boomplay and he shared photos of it on his Instagram page.

Ghanaians pleaded with Nacee to compose another song for the NDC telling their triumphant victory in the 2024 elections.

