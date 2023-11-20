The New Patriotic Party has revoked the membership of four prominent members, including Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken decisive action by revoking the membership of four influential figures within the governing party.

The affected members are Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique.

Their membership in the NPP has been revoked following their public endorsement of a presidential aspirant other than the party's chosen flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The party's decision, communicated through a press release issued on Monday, November 20, attributes the "disciplinary action" to a violation of the party's constitution, specifically highlighting breaches of Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

These articles emphasise the obligation of party members to adhere to and publicly support the decisions made by the party.

The press release further stressed the party's awareness of the activities of the four individuals and acknowledged their ongoing association with the NPP despite their constitutional transgressions.

It concludes by emphasising that their actions are inconsistent with the principles of the party, leading to the forfeiture of their membership.

The four NPP members were part of the Alan Kyerematen campaign during the party's presidential primaries.

Since Kyerematen decided to step down from the party, citing unfair treatment, the four NPP stalwarts have not revoked their support for him.

