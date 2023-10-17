An online petition to get a 39-year-old man sacked by the NIA has been gathering momentum since Monday, October 16

Martin Akowuah was sacked under bizarre circumstances for starting work before the official time

Akowuah and his team say they started work before the official time as a proactive solution to clearing the long queues for Ghana Card seekers at his station at Madina in Accra

Many Ghanaians have signed an online petition calling for the reinstatement of Martin Akowuah to his post as district registration officer for the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Akowuah, 39, was dismissed under bizarre circumstances, for starting work before the official time in his bid to clear the long queues of Ghana Card seekers that form at his station at Madina in Accra.

The petition launched on Change.Org on Monday, October 16, 2023, has so far gotten 403 signatures out of the target of 500.

Akowuah's story touched many when YEN.com.gh first broke it, prompting a private individual to start the petition on his behalf.

The starter of the petition, identified only as Kay Sch, said Akowuah was a dedicated employee of the NIA whose dismissal flies in the face of reason.

"He and his team began processing Ghana Cards for constituents in the Madina area before 8am in order to alleviate long queues and backlogs. This act, though outside official working hours, demonstrated a commitment to public service that should be celebrated rather than punished especially when this was done for no Personal or material gain but sheer enthusiasm towards work.

"Even though there is no evidence that Martin benefited financially or materially from this act, as contained in the report of the Disciplinary Committee, the committee strangely recommended his dismissal summarily," the petition said.

The starter of the petition told YEN.com.gh that after an appreciable number of signatories has been garnered, a would be sent to the Parliament of Ghana and other key institutions in Ghana with oversight responsibility for the NIA.

"We will petition these other state institutions while Martin goes ahead with his petition hearing at the National Labour Commission. The likes of Martin are rare and need to be commended rather than punished," the man who prefers to be known only as Kay Sch told YEN.com.gh exclusively.

Kay Sch is encouraging people to sign the petition if they believe in justice for Martin Akowuah.

Akowuah fights his dismissal at the NLC

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the 39-year-old family man has dragged the NIA to the National Labour Commission over his unfair dismissal.

Martin Akowuah says he was sacked via a notice that was sent to his WhatsApp for attending to Ghana Card seekers earlier than the official 8 a.m. time.

According to him, he and his team started work earlier because they were hoping to deal with the problem of long queues that constantly form at their station.

