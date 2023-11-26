The funeral of Berekumhene has been performed at Berekum in the Bono Region

The traditional burial ceremony made Berekum the centre of attention and controversy

The funeral was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his sub-chiefs

The Berekumhene Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II's funeral was held at Berekum in the Bono Region.

The rites, which run from Monday to Thursday, brought social and economic activities in the area to a standstill.

Thousands of mourners trooped to the funeral grounds to witness the funeral rites.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was one of the notable chiefs who graced the funeral.

Former Presiddent John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid their respects in the course of the week.

The Berekumhene died at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on June 9, 2023. He was known in private life as Dr Leonard Ofori.

Dormaahene controversy

The Sunyani High Court issued an injunction preventing the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, from attending the funeral following concerns about clashes with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In his reaction, the Dormaahene said he was not disturbed by the development but would never forget it.

The Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.

