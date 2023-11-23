The Dormaahene has reacted to the restraining order that banned him from attending the final funeral rites of the Berekumhene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II fired a caution towards the people of Berekum

Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II initiated the legal action and seeks to avert a possible clash in authority between the Dormaahene and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, has fired a caution at the people of Berekum after he was prevented from attending the final funeral rites of their late paramount chief.

The Dormaahene warned that one day, the people of Berekum may need his support.

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II (L) and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L). Source: Facebook/DORMMAAMAN/@Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

The Sunyani High Court issued an injunction preventing him from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II following concerns about clashes with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In his reaction, the Dormaahene said he was not disturbed by the development but would never forget it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.

He said that even though he was not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.

The chief said his only intention was to honour the late Berekumhene and to pay his last respects.

The Berekum Traditional Council's programme outlined the Dormaahene's attendance on Wednesday, November 22, and the Asantehene's on Thursday, November 23.

People with knowledge of Akan customs explain that traditionally, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, would be the last to attend the burial due to his authority in enstooling a new chief in the Berekum Traditional Area.

Different categories of chiefs were allotted specific days to attend the burial to enable this.

However, the Dormahene failed to attend the funeral on the day allotted to him and planned to follow the same day the revered Otumfuo would attend.

Hence, the legal action aims to prevent disorder resulting from the simultaneous presence of Otumfuo and the Dormaahene, who remains a fierce critic of Asantehene.

The court has called on the Ghana Police Service to enforce the injunction to ensure peace in Berekum and its environs.

Dormaahene urges Akufo-Addo to stop Bank Of Ghana from spending $250m on new HQ

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story previously that Dormaahene spoke against the Bank Of Ghana's new office project.

The Dormaahene appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to stop the central bank's $250 million plan.

Badu II said the $250 million project was not prudent given the current economic crisis in Ghana.

Asantehene meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

In other news, YEN.com.gh Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023.

That was before the coronation of the King, which was scheduled for May 6, 2023.

Photos of the two royalties meeting have emerged on social media and gone viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh