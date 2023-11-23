A Sunyani High Court has issued an injunction preventing Dormaahene from participating in the burial rites of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area

The legal action was initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II and seeks to avert a possible clash in authority between the Dormaahene and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The court has urged the Ghana Police Service to strictly enforce the injunction

A court in Sunyani has issued a restraining order preventing Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu, from partaking in the burial rites for a late paramount chief.

The high court has ordered that the outspoken Dormahene would not take part in the traditional funeral ceremony for the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

The legal action was initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, according to a report by GhanaWeb.

The action by Darteh II aims to avoid potential disruptions to peace arising from conflicting attendance plans during the burial.

Reports suggest that Dormaahene's plan to attend alongside Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II prompted the legal intervention to prevent possible clashes.

The Berekum Traditional Council's programme outlined the Dormaahene's attendance on Wednesday, November 22, and the Asantehene's on Thursday, November 23.

People with knowledge in to Akan customs explain that traditionally, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, would be the last to attend the burial due to his authority in enstooling a new chief in the Berekum Traditional Area.

To enable this, different categories of chiefs were allotted specific days they must attend the burial.

However, the Dormahene failed to attend the funeral on the day allotted to him and was planning to attend the same day the revered Otumfuo would attend.

Hence, the legal action aims to prevent disorder resulting from the simultaneous presence of Otumfuo and the Dormaahene, who remains a fierce critic of Asantehene.

The court has called on the Ghana Police Service to enforce the injunction to ensure peace in Berekum and its environs.

