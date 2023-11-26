Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia visited Manhyia for the final Akwasidae 2023

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife and some New Patriotic Party MPs

The NPP flagbearer is coming off a tour of some of the regions in northern Ghana

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the toast of Manhyia when he visited for the final Akwasidae of the year.

His wife, Samira, accompanied the Vice President as he got a rousing welcome in the New Patriotic Party's stronghold.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Facebook/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Scores met the bus carrying the Bawumia and the delegation that accompanied him.

The delegation included 10 ministers of State and over 100 NPP MPs which engaged in a procession at the palace.

Among Dr. Bawumia's entourage were Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Education Minister Osei Yaw Adutwum.

The recently declared flagbearer is coming off a tour of some regions in northern Ghana.

Asantehene raises funds for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Otumfuo Osei Tutu will from November 10 embark on a historic fundraiser for the dilapidated Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The revered king has targeted to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

The project, spearheaded by Otumfuo, is part of celebrating his 25th anniversary of ascending the Golden Stool.

Asantehene features in new documentary

A new documentary called Gold: A Journey has spotlighted the significance of gold in Asante culture.

The documentary follows Idris Elba on his adventure to learn about gold.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, featured heavily in the documentary's Ghana section, filmed during the Akwasidae Festival.

