Ghanaian musician Medikal has explained why his Indigo O2 concert started late, but they had to end the programme early

He disclosed that the management of the facility has strict rules and regulations that the team has to adhere to

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has addressed some issues regarding the duration of his Indigo O2 concert and performances of the loyal friends and musicians who travelled to London to support him.

The Omo Ada hitmaker explained that although his fans couldn't arrive on time for the programme to start early, the team had to end at exactly 11:00 pm to avoid paying a huge amount for breach of contract.

Medikal and Sister Derby after their performance at his Indigo O2 concert. Photo credit: @deborahvanessa.

Source: Instagram

Medikal added that this affected the number of songs the musicians performed, including BET rapper Sarkodie, who had to choose only two songs from his hit songs.

In an exclusive interview with MzGee on United Showbiz, he revealed that the show started late because his fans didn't show up on time.

You see, a lot of people underestimate Medikal as a brand. Right now. I am talking about Medikal as a company. This is Samuel talking to you about the company. At the end of the day, the way we promoted this event, it was only right that people came up in their numbers.

They ended up coming late and it may the show delay because here they work with work.We were supposed to end the show at 11.00. We would have paid more money if we had exceeded the agreed time by about 300,000 pounds.

I am a poor person and I don’t have that kind of money. I will get money only after the show. I wasn’t ready to breach the contract or agreement.

My fans didn’t come on time and I don’t blame them. Some people went to work and their off time didn’t favour the show.

All these have made to clear to me that the next time I will do something in London I will be a big venue. The venue was to small. The venue was too small for honest. I didn’t know it will happen like this. The next venue will be O2 Arena so that everyone will be able to come and have fun.

Watch the video below;

Medikal explains why he performed with Sister Derby at his Indigo O2 concert

Medikal set the record straight for his relationship with Ghanaian model and musician Sister Derby after their viral performance in London.

Watch the video below;

Medikal Fires MzGee For Asking Why Fella Didn't Attend His Show; “Why Didn't You Buy Ticket For Her?"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Medikal, who gave a tangible reason why his ex-wife couldn't attend his concert in London.

The famous rapper revealed that each performer at the event purchased their own plane tickets to support him.

Arnold Baidoo of United Showbiz has praised Medikal for his outstanding performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh