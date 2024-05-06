A photo of the KNUST SRC President interacting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emerged online

In the lovely photo, the young lady was captured wearing a beautiful smile while talking to the Asantehene

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the photo, which was shared on X(formerly Twitter)

Head of KNUST's Student Representative Council, Yvonne Osei Adobea, paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, when they met at a public gathering.

Yvonne, wearing a lovely green outfit and a lovely smile, was captured interacting with the revered Asantehene.

As the first woman to hold the esteemed position of SRC president at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Miss Adobea's encounter with the Asantehene marks a significant turning point in her tenure as the SRC president.

Yvonne becomes first female KNUST SRC president after 71 years

Yvonne assumed the envious role of SRC President on July 26, 2023. She made history by becoming the first female SRC president of the prestigious university.

Adobe secured 8,282 total votes to beat her leading contender, Abraham Rockson, who garnered 4,568 votes.

Yvonne was elected when KNUST had its first female vice-chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

Netizens react to the photo of Yvonne and Otumfuo.

The captivating photo of the KNUST SRC president and the Asantehene has caught the attention of many netizens who are reacting to the video.

@Tuffour007 wrote:

"She has come along way , superwoman."

@ObarimaYaw94 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@SimplySandyGirl wrote:

"So happy and proud of her."

First female SRC President of KNUST sworn into office

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sworn in its first female SRC president, Yvonne Osei Adobea.

She was sworn into office alongside other elected SRC executives to lead the student body for the 2023/2024 academic year. She became the 63rd SRC president of the university.

In her inaugural speech, Yvonne Osei Adobea mentioned some plans she and her team would execute during their tenure.

