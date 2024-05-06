Rapper Medikal, in an exclusive interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, spoke about his controversial interview with media personality MzGee on UTV's United Showbiz

He stated that the narrative sold by the media house hurt him and that he wanted the publicity to be about his sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2

Medikal also bragged about BBC publishing a story about his concert, adding that it formed part of marketing Ghana

Rapper Medikal explained why he did not hang up on the phone interview with media personality MzGee on UTV's United Showbiz when she wanted to probe into his relationship issues with actress Fella Makafui.

Medikal spoke more about his interview with MzGee

Responding to MzGee's actions during an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Medikal noted that he does not think her questions were a calculated attempt to sway the focus of people from his sold-out concert. He stated that it was foolishness and envy.

When asked why he did not walk off the interview by hanging up on the phone, Medikal stated that he did not want to do that because he did not want to disrespect the fans.

"I could not walk off because they already called me. And it was interview, I did not want to be disrespectful because I have fans and listeners who were listening. If I walk off, no matter how pissed I was, if I walk off, I disrespect the listerners as well. I had to tune to them regardless," he said in pidgin.

Medikal, who recently sold out the Indigo at the O2, spoke about the Ghanaian media, saying that while others were doing their job in covering the event, others were also being problematic and troublesome.

"This is great. This is for the country. As BBC posted the headline, where did they say I came from? I come from Ghana. At the end of the day, when someone reads the news, the person would see Ghana. This could make the person look into Ghana music, and be interested in everything that is going on in Ghana. It will even make people come to Ghana."

The Sowutuom hitmaker further stated that what MzGee and Despite Media's UTV did with his interview on United Showbiz really hurt him.

Meanwhile, dancehall musician Shatta Wale weighed in on the controversial interview, and called out MzGee and Despite Media in a video.

Below is the full interview of Medikal on Kwadwo Sheldon's YouTube channel.

"I don't dance in the mud": MzGee replied Medikal and Shatta Wale, dropped evidence

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned media personality MzGee replied to Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal after her interview with the latter, which generated backlash on social media.

This came at the back of netizens claiming that MzGee failed to ask Medikal about his concert at Indigo at the O2, but rather about his relationship issues with Fella Makafui.

In a social media post, MzGee dropped a video from her interview with Medikal, where she asked him questions about his recently sold-out concert in London.

