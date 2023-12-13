A Ghanaian policeman was caught on camera accepting a bribe, and when confronted, he defiantly told the recorder to share it on TV3

The driver successfully got the video aired on TV3's #JohnniesBite segment, fulfilling the officer's unusual request

The incident has sparked public outrage, prompting discussions about police misconduct and the need for accountability within the Ghanaian police force

A Ghanaian policeman was allegedly filmed accepting a bribe, and in a shocking turn of events, he seemingly encouraged the recording.

Upon realizing he was being captured on camera, the officer boldly approached the driver with an angry remark, stating,

"If you record and keep it on your phone, it will not help. So go and play it on TV3. That's why I'm showing my face."

Undeterred, the driver successfully delivered the incriminating video to TV3, where the footage found its way onto the #JohnniesBite segment as the policeman had apparently wished.

The station aired the footage, exposing the officer's actions for public scrutiny. This incident has sparked widespread discussions about police misconduct and corruption, raising concerns about the integrity of law enforcement.

Many are now questioning the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures within the police force and calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

