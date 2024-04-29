A young Ghanaian woman's passionate prayer for her husband has hit online

The unidentified woman in a video was heard praying to God to help her hardworking husband, a taxi driver, travel abroad, while he struggled to fix his car tyre

She further prayed for all men who bore the same name as her husband, Kwame

A video of a young Ghanaian married woman praying to God to bless her husband has caused an emotional stir online.

In a video making rounds on social media, the unidentified woman prayed to God to change the situation of her hardworking husband, a taxi driver, by blessing him with an opportunity to travel abroad.

The married woman with her husband Photo credit: murphylee63/TikTok

The woman was heard in the background of the video sighted by YEN.com.gh eulogising her husband while he was captured struggling to fix his taxi car tyre.

She was also heard lamenting the difficulties she and her husband faced in their marriage, praying to God to bless her husband and every man bearing his name, Kwame, a male child born on Saturday, with wealth.

"If you are called Kwame, I wish you good luck in this life. God should help all Kwames to survive, may God not make you suffer. And if you are a Kwame and God lifts you, may he keep you there till the end of time. God please bless my husband, this suffering is too much," she prayed.

Ghanaians react to the emotional video

Some Ghanaians on TikTok, who chanced on the video, shared varied opinions on the woman's prayer for her hardworking husband.

The video was shared by @murphylee63 and it had raked in close to 7k likes and 664 comments, as of the time of drafting this report,

Darkey Isaac said:

"We Kwame's are born great in advance,if you are Kwame gye wo."

AMA_ANIMONYAM1 also said:

"common Tyre koraa he's spending hours....u think abrokyire is for the weak?"

dhalinflex1 commented:

"I don't know but if Kwame s are born to suffer on earth cause me. I'm already tired."

CELEBRITY FORMAN also commented:

"people go to aborokyire and come back empty handed....pray for him to survive either in ghana or elsewhere."

Efo Putin

"Hmm, i am kwame, i dey suffer pass something."

