A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) market in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The one fatality has been identified as one of the hawkers in the area.

The truck involved in the crash was loaded with bags of sugar, according to reports from Graphic Online.

Its brakes reportedly failed, causing the driver to run into the shoppers.

The accident occurred around 1:30 pm and caused some gridlock in the area in front of the Graphic Press House and the Accra Brewery Limited.

An eyewitness told Graphic Online that the truck driver was trying to beat traffic by navigating through a different route at the time of the accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh