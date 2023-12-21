In a recent interview with Gunva B, Mohammed Kudus discussed his upbringing, Nima's untapped football talents, and the potential for more stars with the right opportunities

Kudus, now a key player for West Ham, expressed gratitude for his role in the team, having scored 7 goals

His journey serves as an inspiration to many and speaks a lot about the transformative power of football in communities like Nima

Mohammed Kudus and Gunva B recently sat down for a candid chat, delving into their shared experiences growing up around gangs, Kudus' inspiring football journey, and the significant roles food and music played in their lives.

In the interview, Kudus opened up about Nima, his hometown and spoke about the abundance of untapped footballing talents waiting for the right opportunities.

He passionately believes that with the proper support, more football stars can emerge from this community.

Kudus speaks of talents in his hometown Nima Photo credit: Justin Setterfield / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Sharing insights into his recent move to West Ham, Kudus expressed gratitude for becoming an integral part of the team, contributing with an impressive tally of 7 goals already.

The camaraderie and synergy within the West Ham setup have fueled Kudus' success on the pitch, according to the Ghanaian player.

Kudus' journey serves as a beacon of hope and the potential for positive change when talented individuals are given the right opportunities to shine.

Watch the full interview below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh