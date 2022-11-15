Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said there was an attempt to stifle the contents of Anas' latest investigative report in 2018

The veteran journalist explained that some unnamed persons stole and sold the videos to someone

He said the person went about boasting that he had the evidence that Anas was going to use to incriminate corrupt officials but luckily the authors found another copy

Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has explained why Anas Aremeyaw Anas did not publish his latest investigative report in 2018 although the videos were taken around the time.

Kweku Baako, who mentored Anas to become a renowned investigative reporter, disclosed that sections of the “Galamsey Economy” footage were stolen and sold to an undisclosed person.

The footages were stolen to destroy evidence, Kweku Baako said.

L-R: Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Abdul Kweku Baako.

"Somebody 'stole and sold' it to somebody; thinking the evidence had been deleted forever! The 'buyer' went out boasting about his possession for years for whatever reason nobody could tell! Apparently, the real 'owners/authors' subsequently discovered an extra copy! Today's story begins from there."

The commentator wanted to know why it has taken four years to air the documentary, suggesting that investigators may have been compromised.

He explained that the theft of the videos, coupled with the death of the lead investigator in 2019, Ahmed Hussein Suale, affected the airing of the investigative report.

He suggests that it was after saved files were retrieved that Anas and the Tiger Eye PI team decided to go ahead with the latest exposé.

Adu Boahen’s Sacking Meaningless Without Ofori-Atta’s Resignation – NPP MP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that an NPP MP has said it makes no sense for Charles Adu Boahen to be sacked over corruption allegations if his boss Ken Ofori-Atta remains in office.

Davis Opoku Ansah, NPP MP for Mpraeso, said the whole finance ministry needs an overhaul.

The NPP MP posted on Facebook on Monday that the finance ministry needed to be liberated from "Databankers" in reference to the finance firm co-founded by Ofori-Atta.

President Akufo-Addo announced the sacking of Adu Boahen with immediate effect following damaging allegations made against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team of private detectives.

The exposé, dubbed “Galamsey Economy,” alleged that the minister received an unspecified but huge financial gift after he promised to introduce undercover journalists posing as investors to the vice president and the president.

Source: YEN.com.gh