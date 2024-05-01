A young Ghanaian man, working in the US as a nurse, has displayed his new mansion in Accra

The yet-to-be-identified man was captured in a video shared online admiring his new crib while some renovation work was being done

Many Ghanaians who came across his video congratulated him on his achievements

A Ghanaian man's search for greener pastures abroad seemed to have paid off, as he built a beautiful house in Ghana.

The young man, a nurse in the US, showed videos of the interior of his new crib in Accra, which is fully tiled and fitted with sofas, TV sets, ACs, dining sets, and decor fit for modern houses.

The Ghanaian US-based nurse. Photo credit: i_get_hope/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified young man was captured admiring the fruits of his labour while some workers were also seen replacing the inner doors with new ones.

He explained in the video that he decided to replace some of the inner doors because they were from China, adding he only wanted those made in Ghana.

Netizens congratulate him

Many netizens who chanced on his video shared on his TikTok handle @i_get_hope congratulated him for putting his earnings to good use.

The video had raked in close to 7k likes and 256 comments, as of the time of filing this story.

Some of the reactions to his video post have been compiled below:

Mr vice president commented:

"Charlie u force waaa big ups,I bought 5 of the doors nu I couldn’t breathe for a week."

Nana Yaa Frimpomaa Manso also commented:

"Some are building and renovating Eii. And I’m here crying about rent money. Eiii Awurade hmm.congrats dear.."

Wazzy said:

"Those white door was way better than those new doors ."

OHEMAA CRITICAL also said:

"Those saying the white doors look better nu is it your house? Is it your money ,he used the original doors for his safety wai , you people should shift Mtcheww."

I GET HOPE replied:

"Nyansa the brain is working , Thnxx."

Source: YEN.com.gh