A woman was killed after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region

A baby was critically injured in the crash, which occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Reports from witnesses indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident

One person was killed after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region.

The victim is believed to be a woman in his mid-40s and was pronounced dead at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction. Source: UGC/GhanaWeb

Source: Getty Images

The tragic incident on Thursday, November 16, 2023, also left a baby critically injured.

The truck also crashed into three cars parked parked at the Police Headquarters, according to witnesses.

Reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Police officer, SHS student die in road crash

A police officer and an SHS student died in a road crash involving a tanker truck and a motorcycle.

The road crash occurred along the Kumasi-Accra highway near Suhum on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The crash happened because the truck driver was racing with another tanker truck.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that claimed eight lives on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another car.

According to reports, the eight who perished in the incident were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso-North

Six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh