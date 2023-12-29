A forex bureau operator was robbed of GH¢250,000 cash and gold worth GH¢150,000 in broad daylight at Amanfrom

The victim was on his way to purchase gold from a customer when he was attacked by men on a motorbike

An eyewitness said the robbers claimed they were police officers when bystanders tried to intervene

Two robbers on a motorbike robbed a forex bureau operator of GH¢250,000 cash and gold worth GH¢150,000.

The robbery occurred around 11:00 am on Thursday, December 28, at Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality.

Cash and gold bars. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The victim, Alhaji Mumuni, told Adom News that he was on his way with his brother to purchase gold from a customer when they were attacked.

He said the robbers stopped then and fired warning shots.

The business owner said that when he and his brother failed to hand over the bag, the suspects started firing directly at them.

An eyewitness said bystanders tried to intervene, but the suspects directed the gun at them.

Source: YEN.com.gh