Stevie Wonder celebrated his 74th birthday and attainment of Ghanaian citizenship in Accra

The celebration has been climaxed with a dinner with some of Ghana's most prominent people

The dinner, organised by Despite and the East Legon Executive Club, was hosted in the house of Dr Ofori Sarpong

American music icon Stevie Wonder was the guest of honour at a lavish dinner hosted by Ghanaian business tycoons Osei Kwame 'Despite' and Ernest Ofori Sarpong on Tuesday, May 15, 2024.

The banquet came just days after the American officially attained Ghanaian citizenship, fulfilling his long-held dream of returning to his ancestral roots.

The 25-time Grammy winner took the Oath of Allegiance on Monday, receiving a naturalisation certificate. He had previously expressed his desire to become a dual Ghanaian-American citizen and finally made it a reality.

Stevie Wonder was hosted to dinner by Despite and others Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The attainment of his Ghanaian citizenship upon his arrival coincided with the singer's 74th birthday.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Dr Ernest Sarpong, Osei Kwame Despite, and other members of the East legon Executive Club held a party for Wonder.

The party hosted at the opened the doors of his opulent mansion to Ghana's elite. The crème de la crème turned out in force, with guests like musician Becca, her husband and former Black Stars player Sammy Kuffour, iconic media personality Nana Adwoa Awindor, and business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite in attendance.

Wonder, 74, seemed to be revelling in his new Ghanaian citizenship as he mingled with the prestigious crowd.

The visitor of honour has strong ancestral ties to Ghana through the Nzema ethnic group on his mother's side.

The "Superstition" singer had been voicing his intention to repatriate since 1994. With this naturalization, he has taken a major step in solidifying his connection to the West African nation and exploring his roots more deeply.

As the night wore on, the dazzling reception served as both a celebration of Wonder's musical legacy and his embrace of Ghanaian heritage and culture. It began an exciting new chapter for the legendary artist on the continent his ancestors once called home.

Below are some videos:

1. Stevie Wonder's arrival and welcome by Despite and others

2. Becca and her husband arrive at the Stevie Wonder birthday dinner:

3. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills being welcomed by Dr Ofori Sarpong:

4. Stevie Wonder cuts his birthday cake with Ofori Sarpong, Despite, Rocky Dawuni, and others:

5. Stevie performs at his birthday dinner:

Stevie Wonder plays Ga drums

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stevie Wonder had been given a warm welcome by a Ghanaian cultural troupe who played the drums and danced upon his arrival.

The legendary American singer and songwriter was excited upon hearing the drums and joined in the fun by playing them alongside the drummers.

A video of the beautiful moment was taken and shared by Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh