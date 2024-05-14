A driver has been arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly murdering a child

The driver, a resident of Ashaiman, Switzerland, reportedly killed his girlfriend's daughter

The victim was rushed to the Tema General Hospital after the incident but was clinically pronounced dead on arrival

An Ashaiman driver, Franklin Mensah, has been accused of allegedly killing the three-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

The driver, who lives in Switzerland, a suburb of Ashaiman, has been charged with murder and is before the Ashaiman District Court.

The victim was rushed to the Tema General Hospital

The alleged murder took place on the afternoon of May 3, 2024. A neighbour called the victim's mother to report that her boyfriend had struck the child after she smashed his phone.

He had given the phone to the little girl to calm her down after she had been crying.

The victim was rushed to the Tema General Hospital but was clinically pronounced dead on arrival.

In a similar case, a US-Ghanaian couple was jailed for 25 years for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021.

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, were found guilty of second-degree depraved indifference murder.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

The medical examiner's testimony during the trial revealed the extent of King's injuries, with signs of beatings covering his entire body, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

During the trial, Valarie Owusu claimed she didn't know the severity of her son's injuries until they were revealed in court.

Ghanaian girl in the UK killed tragically

YEN.com.gh reported that Elianne Andam, a 15-year-old girl in the UK, was stabbed to death by a teenage boy in South London after she rejected flowers from him on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people trooped to south London for her memorial.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager.

The killing of the girl also drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also said he was shocked.

