Vanessa Nicole, in a video, was spotted wiggling her backside for famous actor Watabombshell on what looked like a movie set

Vanessa, who is the ex and baby mama for comedian Funny Face, had folks who saw the video drooling over her curves and figure

The comedian's baby mama has ventured into the acting scene and has collaborated with Ras Nene and other stars over the past year

Vanessa, who is popular for her curves and voluptuous figure, had viewers in awe as she flaunted her figure. In the comment section of the video, Ghanaians praised her shape and looks.

In the past year, Vanessa has transitioned from being known primarily as Funny Face's ex-partner and mother of his child to an actress.

Over the past year, Vanessa has collaborated with several stars, including Ras Nene and his crew.

Vanessa Nicole sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yawpizzy reacted:

I now understand funny face‍♂️…sometimes ɛnyɛ easy oo…

Kwajo_borga wrote:

Chale I now understand why funny face dey cry . whaaaaaat goods paaaa nie ei Chale

Hypriest reacted:

Where Dey funny face . ebi now I Dey understand the man

Desmond Gyamfi said:

I’ve never seen this Vanessa girl well dressed before that be wy funny face was calling him Kasoa Vandam

Which country is this said:

But low key , funny face be real bad man the wife get shankoos

reacted:

Hmm I know why funny face Dey go through a lot if na me like same thing go happen to me aswer

Watabombshell flaunts car

In another story, Watabombshell, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, flaunted a Ford F150 pickup truck to the excitement of his followers.

The Ghanaian actor in the video was comfortably seated in the vehicle and later sped off at top speed, showing how powerful the vehicle was.

In the comments section of the video, followers of the actor, who has had a lot of success since breaking into the scene, were happy to see him living well.

