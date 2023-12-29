A woman was killed by her ex-husband at her workplace in Amasaman on Thursday, December 28, 2023

The victim, a mother of two, had been legally separated from her ex-husband following domestic abuse

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service came to the scene after the husband shot himself after killing his ex-wife

A mother of two operating a pub at Amasaman was killed by her ex-husband on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The victim, identified as Esinam Vivian, had been legally separated from her ex-husband following domestic abuse.

A court dissolved their marriage following an application by the deceased.

The victim was a mother of two kids. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

But on the day of the incident, Esinam’s ex-husband stormed the pub with the handgun and shot her three times.

Afterwards, the ex-husband shot and killed himself.

Some police officers who responded to the scene of the crime after the incident.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Two men have their heads shaved with machetes after stealing goats

Two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes.

The two suspects were being targeted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

They have also been accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh