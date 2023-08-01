A thief was arrested a few days after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects including an Apple AirPod

A tracking device inside an original Apple gadget has helped police to arrest a thief who broke into a house in Accra and stole items.

According to a report by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, 30-year-old Bortey Borteye broke into the home of a pharmacist and stole money and personal items, including the AirPods.

Borteye was also jailed for two years for causing unlawful damage, but the two sentences will run concurrently.

AirPods tracked to Borteye's room

State prosecutor chief inspector Jonas Lawer told the court that the pharmacist David Bortey Bletcher and the convicted thief lived in close proximity at Nungua.

Police explained that on May 31, 2023, at about 4:00 am, David woke up only to detect that he had been burgled.

Items stolen from David include:

A cash amount of GH₵3,000, 50 pounds sterling note A power bank, A calculator, An Apple phone charger, An Apple AirPods valued at GH₵1,500, A pair of caveman watch valued at GH₵600 and, A wallet containing different complimentary cards and bank credit cards.

Police told the circuit court that David was burgled through the main door by destroying the lock.

During the investigation, police began tracking the Apple Airpods that had come on with David's phone.

It didn't take long before the tracking led police to Borteye's room.

The following were retrieved from the convict's room:

GH₵2,905 in cash

50 pounds sterling note, and

A ring, among other items.

Borteye also took police to where he had hidden the ID and bank cards - a cemetery.

