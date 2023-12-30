Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a toddler in the Ashanti Region

The suspects are said to be from Wassa Jappa in the Western Region, having travelled to Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region

Members of the community where the incident took place have appealed to the police to ensure a thorough investigation

Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old girl in Fumso, Ashanti Region.

The suspects reportedly hail from Wassa Jappa in the Western Region and travelled to Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Community members are demanding a thorough probe.

Source: Getty Images

The suspects are also alleged to be illegal miners.

The Assembly member for the Fumso Electoral Area, Adakora Albert, confirmed the incident and reported it to the Fumso police.

The suspects were handed over to the Fumso police amid appeals for a thorough investigation from community members.

76-year-old woman who went missing found

In an unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that a 76-year-old Ghanaian woman called Ante Aggie was found days after she went missing.

Ante Aggie was found by a friend of her grandson who spotted the woman at Kaneshie.

The family said they were grateful to everyone who helped by sharing the news and being on the lookout for the woman.

Immigration man saves high school girl from kidnapping

A brave immigration officer, Emmanuel Ofosu Acheampong, tactfully saved a student of St. Stephens Senior High School from getting kidnapped

The incident that happened along the Nsawam–Amasaman highway created a scene that attracted the public

According to the officer, he picked the cue that something was wrong just from how the girl entered the Camry and decided to pursue them.

Source: YEN.com.gh