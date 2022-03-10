A post made by Constable Reindolph Gyimah following the death of his colleague Constable Emmanuel Osei

Constable Gyimah, famed as Pablo is alleged to have confessed to taking his colleague's life during a bullion van robbery

Gyimah was recently arrested but also lost his life when he led a team of police officers to apprehend other accomplices

A Facebook post made by Constable Reindolph Gyimah about the unfortunate passing of his colleague, Constable Emmanuel Osei during a robbery has resurfaced.

Constable Gyimah, widely known as Pablo, shared some photos of his slain colleague on social media and mourned him over his death in 2021.

Fast forward to March 2022, allegedly Constable Gyimah confessed to taking the life of Constable Emmanuel Osei during a bullion van robbery in James Town, a suburb of Accra.

Taking to Facebook, Pablo shared some photos of Constable Osei prior to his passing and also shared photos from the one week observation.

After sharing the photos, Pablo captioned them:

"U still dey in ma heart forever. Jah guide ur soul. Rip Osei"

Constable Emmanuel Osei Buried

The final funeral rites of the late Constable Emmanuel Osei, who was shot to death during an attack on a bullion van at James Town, took place on July 24, 2021.

The burial service took place at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were shot and killed by alleged armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, whilst he was transporting money in the bullion van.

Girlfriend Of Policeman Involved In Bullion Van Robbery Breaks Down In Tears

An alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah purported to be part of the bullion van robbers has been heard in a video crying over his unfortunate demise.

In a WhatsApp audio fast going viral on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lady was heard crying profusely over her lover's death.

The police officer who is nicknamed Pablo had been implicated in a series of hits on bullion vans in the capital city.

