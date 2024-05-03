Dr Lawerence Tetteh has finally shared the video of Shatta Wale and former president John Dramani Mahama

Prior to the video popping up online, Dr Lawrence Tetteh had recounted the moment Shatta Wale asked him for his help in repairing his relationship

The video has got many netizens talking about Shatta Wale's political allegiance ahead of the upcoming elections

Dr Lawrence Tetteh recently cited a vulnerable moment with Shatta Wale while talking about the trend of young Ghanaians harshly criticising state leaders with unprintable words.

During the show, Dr Lawrence Tetteh recalled a moment when Shatta Wale had to apologise to ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Tetteh said Shatta Wale knelt in front of the former president and cried as he showed remorse for throwing certain words at him.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh shares footage of Mahama and Shatta Wale

Dr Lawrence Tetteh's account of Shatta Wale's vulnerable moment caught the attention of many fans who were bent on seeing proof.

A video of Shatta Wale, Mahama and Dr Lawrence on a flight has popped up online.

The video has sparked a lot of conversations about Shatta Wale's political loyalty ahead of the upcoming elections.

Netizens react to Dr Lawrence Tetteh's account of Shatta Wale's

Shatta Wale tears into Akufo-Addo's leadership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had severely criticised the NPP government before it forcefully passed its E-levy policy.

The musician called the government insensitive to the policy and said all it cared about was money and never the welfare of the people.

