The UK High Commissioner to Ghana has said Ghana's stable democracy prevents a possible revolution despite the economic hardship

Harriet Thompson said freedom of expression and other freedoms Ghanaian citizens were enjoying are good democratic credentials

Her comments follow warning by some Ghanaians that the country risks slipping into an uprising as hardship bites

UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has ruled out a possible coup d’état in the country, citing Ghana's long history of a strong and stable democracy.

During an interview on Sunday, August 28, she said that despite Ghana's economic hardship, freedom of expression and other freedoms Ghanaians enjoy would pre-empt such an uprising.

"When I hear about people saying maybe there'll be a huge uprising, a revolution, a coup…no. I can't see that in Ghana. Ghana's democracy is too strong," she told Joy News during the interview.

Harriet Thompson says Ghana's strong democratic credentials will protect it against uprising.

Source: UGC

Many security experts have warned that the economic hardship, the perceived corruption and allegations of economic mismanagement in Nana Akufo-Addo's government could trigger an uprising in Ghana similar to the Arab Spring.

Former Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier-General (rtd), warned not long ago that the economic crunch in Ghana could compel citizens to rise against the state.

Joseph Nunoo-Mensah said allegations of state capture, corruption and extravagant lifestyles of politicians could prove volatile for the state's security.

However, commenting on her perception of Ghana's security, the UK High Commissioner dismissed such predictions.

"I think that it is important that people are able to express themselves, they are able to express their discontent, but I don't see that translating into the kind of uprisings you see in other countries in the world.

"I will be surprised [to see anything similar to the Arab Spring]. That's not to say it's not going to happen. Of course, I can't judge that but I would be surprised," the UK High Commissioner said.

Professor Raymond Atuguba Warns Of Coup; Says 'Broke' Economy May Trigger One Soon

Meanwhile, the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, has said a profound academic study on Ghana suggests that the country risks an imminent coup d'etat.

According to the respected law professor, this grim prediction dawned on him after assisting an academic colleague of the Washington DC-based National War College who wrote a dissertation on 'Why some coups fail and others succeed. That dissertation used Ghana as a case study, he revealed.

Speaking at the Solidare Governance Forum - a public lecture and panel discussion - on Monday, February 28, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Woezor TV, Professor Atuguba said the current poor state of the economy is also a viable trigger of a possible coup.

