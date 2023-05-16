As Hilda Baci brings attention to her cooking capabilities and the Guinness World Record project, YEN.com.gh brings you the names of some Ghanaians who have also set world records

Five Ghanaians have etched their names in the Guinness Book of World Records for their various achievements

They include Lewis Appiagyei, known as the patron of Ghana’s e-sports among other Ghanaian legends

Amid the euphoria about Nigerian Hilda Baci's cookathon, many people have been wondering whether a Ghanaian has set a Guinness World Record in the past.

Hilda, a Nigerian chef, put the spotlight on herself and the Guinness World Record project for trying to break the world record for the longest cooking time for an individual.

The current record was set by Indian cook Lata Tondon in 2019. She cooked continuously for 87 hours and 45 minutes straight.

L-R: Mr Waterman, Daniel Ashitey Amarh And Richard Mensah Ofori and Lewis Appiagyei. Source:/@Dickson Oppong - Mr. Waterman, @lewis.appiagyei.3, @GuinnessWorldRecords.

But Hilda Baci wants to do better. She has cooked over 100 different dishes in Lekki, Nigeria, and spent about 100 hours cooking in her attempt to break the earlier record.

The Guinness World Record is reviewing her feat to decide whether she deserves that award.

What the Guinness Book World Records all about

The Guinness World Records or The Guinness Book of World Records every year compiles an exciting record of both human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

The famous project works with leading global brands and businesses to break world records as part of marketing campaigns.

The 5 Ghanaians who have already set Guinness World Records

Since 1991, Ghanaians have been listed as having accomplished great feats warranting their inclusion in the prestigious names in the Guinness World Records.

1. Lewis Appiagyei: Patron of Ghana’s e-sports

Lewis Appiagyei holds a Guinness World Record for the youngest to set a motor racing simulator record. Source: Facebook/@lewis.appiagyei.3

UK-born Ghanaian, Lewis Appiagyei, entered The Guinness Book of World Records at the tender age of 10.

Described as a child racing protege in the UK at the time, Lewis made history by being the youngest person in the world to set a motor racing simulator Gran Turismo Guinness World Record at that young age in 2014.

In 2020, Lewis Appiagyei was named the youngest on the prestigious Forbes ’30 under 30’ Africa list. He was 17 years then.

2. Dickson Oppong: Human water fountain

Dickson Oppong set his Guinness World Record in 2012. Source: Facebook/@Dickson Oppong - Mr. Waterman

Dickson Oppong, a Ghanaian nicknamed "Waterman" set the Guinness World Record for the longest time to spray water uninterruptedly from his mouth in 32.65 seconds.

He attained it on the set of a CCTV Guinness World Records Special, in Beijing, China, on 6 December 2012.

3. Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori

Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori set their Guinness World Record in 2011. Source: Twitter/@guinnessworldrecords

The third and fourth Ghanaians to enter The Guinness Book of World Records, Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori, did so by scoring the fastest time to walk over ten obstacles while carrying a person on the head (standing on one foot).

According to Official Guinness Records, they set this record in a time of 21.83 seconds. They set their record on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on April 27, 2011.

4. Ferdie Ato Adoboe: Fastest backward runner

Ferdie Ato Adoboe (M) has the world record for the fastest 100m run backwards. Source: Facebook/@fadoboe

Ferdie Ato Adoboe, a Ghanaian, set a Guinness World Record way back in 1983 and repeated his feat again in 1991. He entered his time in the book of legends by running 100 metres backwards in 12.7 and 13.6 seconds in 1983 and 1991 respectively.

According to Ghanaian Museums, Ferdie has a total of four Guinness World Records.

He is also an accomplished professional with a career that spans over four continents. He has 34 years of coaching and teaching.

