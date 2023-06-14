A Ghanaian immigration officer, whose full identity is withheld, rescued a schoolgirl from a suspected kidnapper

In a viral video, the officer confronted the suspected kidnapper in his car, allowing the girl in question to exit the car

Ghanaians have called on parents to advise their wards not to board cars without knowing the drivers

Online users are heaping praises on a valiant act by an unnamed officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) following a widespread video.

In the footage posted to Twitter, the officer can be heard yelling as he drags a man, who is thought to be a serial kidnapper, down the centre of an unknown road.

The officer of the GIS, who had the suspected kidnapper by the waist while brandishing whip in hand, barked orders to a few onlookers as traffic piled up on the road and a few passersby watched.

Schoolgirl rescued from suspected kidnapper's car Photo credit: officiallordy

Source: Twitter

He was overheard asking the suspect to lie on the ground at one point before kicking him to the ground by himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As the video goes on, it was clear the alleged criminal had a young girl in his car, and as the video's description claims, he had given her a lift and abducted her in the process.

As some of the onlookers questioned the schoolgirl about her destination and why she chose to simply sit in any stranger's car, others were able to assist her in exiting the saloon car.

Ghanaians react to video of immigration officer rescuing a schoolgirl

Netizens had a lot to say after watching the video. Some of their comments have been compiled below.

@BamfoKwabenaSt1 said:

Charlie I experienced this at Asafo Winneba station, the man said he’s a lecturer at UCC n he’ll feel bored driving by himself to Cape n since I’m going to Winneba,I should join him in his car to at least keep him company n he’ll give me money to continue my journey afta I get to

@IamMARTEI_DAN commented:

Why do you beat people immediately you arrest them, whether he is innocent or not you beat them before you investigate . Its cool he arrested him but trying to beat him not cool.

@HEARTSONICE11 indicated:

The girl to she anaa you don’t know the person and you allow him to pick you up

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian lady shares new trick robbers nearly used on her while she was driving in town

In a similar story, an alarm was raised on Twitter by a young woman in Ghana who shared a terrifying incident she encountered on the N1 motorway in Accra.

The woman said on Twitter, under the handle @bewtifulnaa, that two males who were pretending to be mechanics drove near to her and tried to stop her by saying that her oil was leaking. This was an attempt to steal her car.

18-year-old girl who was nearly used for money ritual recounts how she survived

In another publication, a young woman from Ghana, Zuleiha, 18, has provided a terrifying tale of how she was abducted and eventually freed because she was deemed "unsuitable."

The youngster explained how the life-threatening incident happened in an interview with JoyNews that YEN.com.gh saw on the verified Facebook page of the media outlet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh