Auntie Muni: Famous Ghanaian Waakye Seller In Accra Dies At Age 72

Imoro Muniratu, popularly known as Auntie Muni, the famous waakye seller at Labone junction in Accra, has passed away, aged 72.

The family of the celebrated businesswoman confirmed her passing to the press.

She died after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra on Wednesday, January 3.

Alhassan Abdul Arafat, Auntie Muni's son, disclosed this to Graphic Online.

He revealed that his mother had been unwell and was initially receiving treatment at the SSNIT Hospital.

Auntie Muni last public comments

In an interview on Asaase 99.5 Radio in September 2023, Auntie Muni shared her concerns about how the current economic hardships are having an adverse effect on her business.

In the video, she bemoaned the spike in the cost of living in the country, especially the general increase in food prices on the market.

Auntie Muni recounted a time in the past when she could pay her children's school fees without any hurdles.

She disclosed that she used to pay school fees in dollars. However, if she were to pay such an amount currently, it would be tough for her.

