A brilliant SHS graduate seeks financial support in order to pursue tertiary education

She must pay her academic facility user fees and hostel fee at UMAT before the deadline date of January 9

Many have appealed to philanthropic groups to come to the aid of the St Francis Girls Senior High School old student

An intelligent SHS graduate, Lelar Bendowe Kayele, is in need of financial support if her quest to pursue tertiary education will come to fruition.

The old student of St Francis Girls Senior High School excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) as she bagged four As and four Bs.

At the moment, Lelar has gained admission to study BSc Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), however, money to pay for her school fees has now become a burden.

Girl seeks financial support to pay university fees Photo credit: @University of Mines and Technology - UMaT @Edem Srem Sai Afrikanticha/Facebbok

She stands the risk of her loosing her admission spot to another person on the waiting list if she is unable to pay her academic facility user fee of GH¢3153 as well as amount of GH¢3,500 accommodation fee latest by Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

A Facebook user, Edem Srem Sai Afrikanticha who shared photos of Lelar's result slip and admission letter revealed that the family of the girl had raised GH¢1,000 and were appealing to benevolent individuals, groups and organizations to come to the aid of their beloved and make her dream a reality.

"Every donation counts in making a difference. Thank you for your generosity and support. Please send donations to Kadua Ayibasa (the mother) on 0532086219", a part of his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 15 comments at 100 likes.

Netizens react to the post

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post expressed optimism that the Lelar will get the needed support she desires to further her education.

Kusiele Ziem reacted:

The GETFund Scholarship portal has been opened. They should try and see

Ebilly Charles Collins Profit reacted:

Please contact Anthony Baidoo for assistance. He is a very kind and vision driven person. He can support with something.

BaakiWete JeNa wrote:

Abena Manokekame please help our little sister, I know you have the platform for it. Thank you in advance

Baba Akum replied:

I think we have to force the country to take up its responsibility. There may be many more who have no one to bring up their case even on social media.

