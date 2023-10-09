Police have intensified their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Bennet Adomah Agyeman

Agyeman, the owner of Kikibees, a plush bar and restaurant at East Legon, was killed after unknown assailants attacked him

Meanwhile, a lady believed to be his girlfriend and identified as Yandeh Joof has been arrested in connection with Agyekum's death

Following the sudden attack and murder of the owner of Kikibees, a bar and restaurant in Accra, police say one person, said to be his girlfriend, has been arrested.

Bennet Adomah Agyekum, the owner of the East Legon-based establishment was reportedly killed by unknown assailants on Sunday, October 9, 2023.

According to multiple reports that were monitored by YEN.com.gh, the fatal attack on Agyekum happened at Madina, shortly after he left his restaurant earlier that night.

A recent photo of Bennet Adomah Agyekum at an event. Source: Facebook/@trippie.socket.716

Source: Facebook

The details of his attack are sketchy. While some say he was shot, others say he was stabbed to death.

After the attack, he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.

However, as part of ongoing investigations into the incident, police say a lady believed to be Agyekum's girlfriend has been arrested to assist in the investigation.

"The Police have arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased, in connection with the matter and she is assisting the investigation," police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan fires warning following killing of Ghanaian girl Elianne Andam

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager in the UK.

Elianne Andam was stabbed on the morning of September 27, 2023, when she was going to school.

The killing of the girl also drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said he was shocked.

L400 student of University of Education allegedly takes her own life

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in another news that a level 400 student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) has allegedly ended her own life under bizarre circumstances.

Rita Anane was allegedly found hanging by her neck with a rope when her coursemates entered her room to check on her.

Rita's family say the story does not up and is asking the police to get to the bottom of the matter to get justice.

Lady who left home for work found dead

In March, YEN.com.gh reported that the body of a young single mother was found in her office under bizarre circumstances, two days after she left for work.

The decomposing body of Patience Quay was found last week in her office at Twumasiwaa General Hospital and Special Medical Centre where she worked as a cashier.

Family members suspect foul play because they feel it is strange that no other staff realised that she had died.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh