Felicia Ewuraesi Abban, Ghana’s first female professional photographer, has died in Accra.

Abban was 87 and passed away on January 4, 2024.

She was the sister of JKE Ansah, Tumi Ansah, Heritage Africa director Kwaw Ansah, the late fashion designer Kofi Ansah and others.

Abban also served as the President of the Association of Professional Photographers Ghana.

She opened her studio in Accra in 1955 and brought other women into the profession as apprentices.

Her career spanned over five decades and included a stint as the official photographer for Kwame Nkrumah.

Abban also worked as a stringer for the Guinea Press Limited, the publishing house of Nkrumah’s Conventions People’s Party.

Auntie Muni passes away

Businesswoman Aunti Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu, passed away at age 72 on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

She was laid to rest in Tamala in the Northern Region.

Before that, worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque to pay last respects to her before her body was transported to Tamale.

Auntie Muni's generosity comes to bear

A video posted online from a Joy News special on the late Auntie Muni showed her serving free food to neighbours, customers and loved ones on a memorable Eid holiday.

According to the business mogul, she made it a tradition not to sell her food on that particular day but rather give it all out for free.

She added that over the years, some customers found her gesture surprising and insisted on paying, but she would refuse.

