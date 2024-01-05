Former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo had a warm meeting during the funeral of former Ningo-Prampram MP E.T. Mensah

The state burial service for the former Ningo-Prampram MP and Council of State member Enoch Teye Mensah has seen the political hierarchy troop in to pay their final respects.

Political rivals President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama were videoed having a warm exchange at the funeral, which took place at the forecourt of the State House.

Akufo-Addo had led a government delegation to the funeral, while the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress accompanied Mahama.

In honour of the late statesman, a thanksgiving service will occur at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The former Minister for Education was previously laid in state at his residence in Ningo Prampram on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

E.T. Mensah died in South Africa on October 1, 2023, after battling an undisclosed illness.

The remains of the late former MP arrived in Ghana from South Africa on October 10, 2023.

He was born on May 17, 1946, and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 till January 2017.

Before that, he had served as Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly under J.J Rawlings' military regime.

Under various NDC governments, he served as Minister for Youth and Sports and Minister for Employment.

He was married and left behind seven children.

Earlier E.T. Mensah death rumours

In 2018, the family of E.T. Mensah had to come out to dismiss reports that the former MP had died.

Those rumours of his death spread on the same day that news of the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan at the age of 80.

But YEN.com.gh reported that E.T. Mensah's family refuted the death rumours at the time.

