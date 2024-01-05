Fadda Dickson celebrated his birthday on the 1st of January in the studios of UTV

As usual, celebrities stormed the studio to wish him well

Amadia Ghana has gifted him several hampers as his birthday gift

The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, has received several hampers from Amadia Ghana.

This comes as part of his birthday celebration which took place on the January 1, 2024.

Amadia Ghana is a new shopping centre located at Spintex Community 18, 16th Street in Accra and as part of their corporate social responsibility, they sent loads of gifts to Fadda Dickson as he turned a year older.

In the video, the team surprised Fadda with the gifts in the studios of UTV at Abeka Junction. He was excited to have them there and expressed immense gratitude to them for their gesture.

Celebs who stormed the birthday party

Fadda Dickson's birthday had several celebrities in attendance, including Nana Aba Anamoah, Akrobeto, Matilda Asare, Diana Asamoah, Ghana's very own Afua Asantewaa, Oteele, Lil Win, Don Little, among others.

They took turns hosting all the major programs on Despite Media's TV and radio channels.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users have reacted to the video of Amadia Ghana. See below.

Nana Ama McBrown Celebrates Her Former Boss Fadda Dickson On His Birthday, Many Admire Her Maturity

In similar news, Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her former boss Fadda Dickson as he turned a year older on January 1.

She took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post of pictures of Fadda Dickson, the General Manager for Despite Media Group. She wrote a beautiful message in the caption, and this got many of her fans debating in the comment section of the post.

The post sparked debate on social media. While many admired her maturity in celebrating her former employer, others were unhappy as they made serious allegations about the kind gesture in the comment section.

