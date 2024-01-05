A 21-year-old Pragya rider has been killed by a mentally ill person at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District

A 21-year-old Pragya rider has been killed by a mentally ill person at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Reports say the victim, Fafada, was trying to separate a fight between two mentally ill persons on Thursday, January 4, 2024, around 10:30 pm.

One of the men he was trying to separate pulled out a cutlass and started hacking him.

The victim was the brother of Kwame Anin, one of the mentally ill people who was being beaten.

The suspect in the killing was beaten by angry residents and sent to the Ajumako District Police Command, but he was freed to go home.

They accused him of beating women whom he met on the streets and sexually harassing them.

Residents say though the suspect’s conduct has been reported to the Police, no action has been taken against him.

Mother of 2 at Amasaman killed by ex-husband

A woman was killed by her ex-husband at her workplace in Amasaman on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The victim, a mother of two, had been legally separated from her ex-husband following domestic abuse.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service came to the scene after the husband shot himself after killing his ex-wife.

Two men have their heads shaved with machetes after stealing goats

Two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes.

The two suspects were being targeted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

They have also been accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh